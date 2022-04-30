Assam : Senior Cop Injured In Gunfight With Drug Traffickers; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

A senior police official was injured in a major gunfight between cops and alleged drug traffickers along Assam’s Goalpara district on Friday night.

According to ANI report, two alleged drug traffickers have been apprehended and huge stash of narcotics were confiscated from their possession.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) – Anurag Sarmah sustained severe injuries during the gunfight; and has been referred to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further medical treatment.

As per the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Goalpara district – V. V. Rakesh Reddy, “When our team attempted to nab them, these offenders opened fire on the police, injuring DSP (Headquarter) Anurag Sarmah.”

During a Naka checking, the police squad urged two riders to stop, but they attempted to leave and their bike crashed.

The event occurred in the Makri neighbourhood, which is under the jurisdiction of the Goalpara police station.

Meanwhile, an alleged trafficker, identified as – Farooq Hussain was also injured in the gunfight.

A case has been filed, and further investigation into the matter is underway.