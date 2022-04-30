Assam : Three Suspected KLO Linkmen Nabbed From Dhubri 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police have apprehended three suspected linkmen of the proscribed terror outfit – Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO) from different locations of Dhubri district.

Based on specific inputs, a police squad led by the Superintendent of Police (SP), Dhubri – Abhijit Gaurav launched an operation on Friday, and nabbed a suspected KLO cadre from the concerned region.

The accused, who hails from Bongaigaon, has been a long-time member of the outlawed group.

In a separate incident, cops nabbed another surrendered KLO rebel from the premises of Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

Identified as – Narayan Barman alias Bikram Barman, the accused is a resident of Takuamari in the Bongaigaon district. He was residing at a leased apartment in Dhubri town.

Meanwhile, the security forces have recovered a 7.62 mm pistol with a magazine and eight extortion letters.

Acting on their confessional statements, two other alleged KLO rebels were apprehended from the district’s Chapar town. They have been identified as – Tarun Rai and Namo Das.