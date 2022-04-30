Book Narrating Heroic Tales Of Freedom Warrior – ‘Ka Phan Nonglait’ Released In Meghalaya 

NET Web Desk

The book titled ‘Ka Phan Nonglait – a lady freedom fighter of India’ based on the valiant tales of one of Meghalaya’s most notable female liberation warriors – Ka Phan Nonglait has been released on Friday.

Authored by Daniel Stone Lyngdoh; this book narrates the heroic saga of first Khasi woman freedom fighter – Phan Nonglait.

This book was launched by the Executive Member of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) – Jambor War. It has been published by Kaushal Goyal of Pigeon India and will be accessible on retail stores – Amazon & Flipkart.

However, the forward of the book has been written by Salman Khurshid and David R Syiemlieh, and recounts Nonglait’s life until her death on December 6, 1850 at Nongrmai hamlet after a protracted illness.

Born in 1799, Nonglait not only assisted freedom fighter U Tirot Sing Syiem against the British but also played a crucial role in the killing of 32 British soldiers.

Recently, the Ministry of Culture has recognized Meghalaya’s most prominent female freedom warrior – ‘Ka Phan Nonglait’ as “unsung hero” during the recently-concluded conference ‘Amrit Samagam’ held at New Delhi.

Its worthy to note that ‘Ka Phan Nonglait‘ – a freedom warrior from the Khasi Hills of Meghalaya bravely assisted ‘U Tirot Sing Syiem’, who drew his lineage from the Syiemlieh clan and declared war and fought against British for attempts to take over control of the Khasi Hills.

When the British soldiers started to move out of Moirang Village and headed for Nongkhlaw, soldiers of Tirot Singh set a trap for the British soldiers at Langstiehrim.

Due to the heat, British soldiers rested near a waterfall. While, brave Phan Nonglait made the soldiers of Tirot Sing wait in the shadows. She provided the British soldiers who rested at the waterfall with drinks, took away all their weapons to throw under the rock hole of the waterfall; and later the soldiers of U Tirot Sing captured the British soldiers easily.