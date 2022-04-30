Congress Leader – Chidambaram Questions Assam CM; Over “False FIR” Filed Against Gujarat MLA – Jignesh Mevani 

NET Web Desk

The senior Congress leader – P Chidambaram, took a swipe at the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, questioning whether the CM will entrust the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to find-out who was the “insane person” who filed the “false FIR” against the Gujarat legislator – Jignesh Mevani.

A court in Assam’s Barpeta district granted Mevani bail in a case involving the alleged “assault” of a woman police officer, but chastised the state police for filing a “false FIR”.

Hearing the bail petition, Barpeta District and Sessions Judge Aparesh Chakraborty also requested the Gauhati High Court to order the state police force to “transform itself”, pointing to the recent spate of police encounters.

In response to the development, Chidambaram stated that the court determined that no reasonable person could have sought to offend the modesty of a female police officer in the presence of two male officers, and that the FIR was without merit.

In a series of tweets, the former Union home minister stated that the court had found no evidence that Mevani was an insane person. “There must be someone insane, if Mr Mevani was not insane and yet a bogus FIR was filed against him?” he wondered.

“Will Assam’s Chief Minister submit the case to the CBI to determine who was the deranged person who filed the FIR against Mr Mevani?” Chidambaram stated the following.

As per the complaint filed at the Barpeta Road police station, Mevani was granted bail on a Personal Recognizance (PR) bond of Rs 1000.

He was apprehended in this case for reportedly “assaulting” a female police official while being transported from Guwahati to Kokrajhar by a police posse.

Its worthy to note that Mevani, a Congress-aligned Independent MLA, was detained last week in Gujarat by an Assam Police posse for allegedly tweeting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.