COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 83 New Cases; 15.46% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 83 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 15.46%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 714. While, a total of 2,27,419 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 696 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 537 samples were tested on April 29, 2022, out of which 32 samples belonged to males, while 51 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,26,009. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) identified 83 positive cases.