Gangtok Hosts ‘Heritage Walk’ Portraying Sikkim’s Rich History & Culture 

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Culture Department of Sikkim in collaboration with the Gangtok Administration Centre today organized the Heritage Walk – A Walking Reminiscence of Sikkimese History and Culture.

The heritage walk which commenced from Tsuklakhang Royal Chapel and culminated at Raj Bhawan; aimed to depict the rich culture and historical heritage of Sikkim.

This programme was graced by the District Collector – Ragul K, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) – Tushar Nikhare, Joint Director of the Culture Department – Chunni Thakarpa, Assistant Director of the Culture Department – Hishey Ongmu Lepcha, and Research Officer from the Culture Department – Yangchen Donker Bhutia.

A total of 20 students from West Point Senior Secondary School participated in the Heritage Walk along with their teacher – Tsering Uden.

The programme has been organized under the banner of “Celebration of North East Festival”, starting from April 30 till May 4, 2022.

During the Heritage Walk, the Research Officer of Culture Department – Yangchen Bhutia briefed the gathering about cultural, architectural, and historical aspects related to the places en-route. These ten pause points in the walk included – Tsuklakhang Royal Chapel; Royal Palace; Yabring (the view gallery); Ridge Park Rest Stop; Flower Exhibition; White Memorial Hall; Rest House near Tashi Namgyal Academy; State Archives; Directorate of Handicraft Handloom; Raj Bhawan.