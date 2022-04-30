Political Brawl Rocks Sikkim; As SDF Spokesperson Injured In Clash With SKM 

NET Web Desk

A major political brawl took place in Sikkim between the members of ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF); thereby injuring the SDF spokesperson – Arun Limboo.

As per reports, the clash occurred in Soreng, where SDF workers attempted to disrupt a meeting hosted by the organization. In one of the incidents’ viral videos, gunshots can be heard in the background.

After the incident of gun firing at Soreng, the Sikkim police immediately came into action and staged a ‘nakabandi’ along numerous locations.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP), Soreng – Jaya Pandian, a charge has been filed under the Arms Act against SDF leader Avinash Yakha, and the police are attempting to locate him.