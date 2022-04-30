Rare ‘Jungle Cats’ Recovered From Assam 

NET Web Desk

Three babies of rare jungle cats have been recovered from Assam. These three infants are healthy and will be handed-over to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) for adequate care and conservation.

According to reports, these babies found by a resident of Bhoraguri, were starving and wailing for nourishment. That’s when the resident took the infants home, fed them, cared for them, and contacted the local veterinarian for further medical treatment.

Its worthy to note that Jungle cat is a medium-sized cat endemic to the Middle East, Caucasus, South and Southeast Asia, and southern China. It primarily resides along wetlands and amid lush vegetation.