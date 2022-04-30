Tripura : Female Teachers To Be Felicitated With ‘Remarkable Women Achiever Award’ 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Secondary Education Department of Tripura has nominated three female teachers for facilitation in the State Level North East Festival slated to be held on May 1 next.

The event is being organized by Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ under the program named ‘Role of Women on the Development of North East’.

The teachers nominated are Archana Debnath, Graduate Teacher from Satchand Higher School under South Tripura district, Vanlal Chungi Molsom, Post-Graduate Teacher of Political Science stream from Dalubari Gate Class XII under Dhalai district and Sutapa Debnath, Post-Graduate Teacher of Bengali stream from Teliamura Higher Secondary School under Khowai district.

The Director of the Secondary Education department, Chandni Chandran has directed the District Education Officers to inform the concerned teachers to remain present at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan on May 01 to receive the awards.