Tripura Government Implementing Cluster Plan To Ensure Quality And National Standard Education : CM Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said that the state government is successfully implementing a cluster plan to ensure the right to quality and national standard education in context to the National Education Policy (NEP).

Chief Minister Deb on Friday interacted with the students of various government general degree colleges and technical institutes at Matangini Pritilata Hall and Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here.

The students, faculties and other staff of Women’s College, MBB College, Bir Bikram Memorial, Ramthakur College, Tripura Govt. Law College and Women’s Polytechnic Institute participated in this interaction programme.

Speaking at the programme, Deb said “Students need to be aware of the positive activities around them and their rights. In addition to the timely revision of the National Education Policy, the cluster plan is being successfully implemented in the state to ensure the right to quality and national standard education.”

“Freeing oneself from the negativity of negativity and acquiring skills suitable for one’s future potential field in self-respecting thoughts, helps to choose a sure direction of earning”, he added.

He also said that the students of the women’s college are inspired by the ‘Vocal for Local’ thinking made a commendable effort to express their artistry from the reusable creative intent of the abandoned material. The pictures of the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister painted by Aparna Pal and Poushali Das are proof of traditional education as well as artistic craft.

While interacting with the students, the Chief Minister said that many of them expressed their desire to engage in social work by participating in politics. “As a result of Modiji’s transparent personality and acceptance beyond the borders of the country to the international arena, the future generation is becoming interested in investing in politics. Such thoughts in the minds of students depict a positive message”, he added.

Deb remembered about his college life when he came across these students full of enthusiasm and zeal.

He further added “In each case, the group is implementing a 33 per cent priority recruitment process to ensure women’s rights and establish equality. The budget also has special provisions for women’s empowerment. Increasing the participation of girls in various top positions in the state, including administration, is our priority”.

Citing the instance of Atma Nirbhar, Deb said “By identifying latent talents, the skills acquired on the path to self-determination and perseverance on the way to the attainment of goals, move towards success. Rising above the job-seeking mentality, with the new horizons and innovative thinking currently unfolding in the state, young people are becoming self-reliant as well as creating job opportunities for others.”