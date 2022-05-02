2024 Assembly Polls Will Be My “Last Electoral War” : Former Sikkim CM – Pawan Chamling 

NET Web Desk

The former Sikkim chief minister and president of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) – Pawan Chamling asserted that the 2024 Assembly elections will be his “last electoral war to defend the tiny Himalayan state.”

“My final election battle will be about saving Sikkim by returning power to the people of Sikkim,” – he continued.

Meanwhile, Chamling, in an indirect jab at the SKM government over the ‘MCX scandal’, remarked that the current regime has been selling the assets of Sikkimese people.

The SDF chief claimed that previously, no foreigner could dare to rob the people of Sikkim, but the current government has become agents of outside forces, selling rights and assets of the state’s people.”

In addition, the SDF president accused Sikkim’s SKM government of inciting unrest in the state.

“They (SKM) have initiated organized political terrorism,” Chamling stated, adding that “everyone from the top level to the bottom is a part of it.”