Assam : Atleast 18 Killed Due To Torrential Rainfall, Lightning In April 

NET Web Desk

At least 18 people succumbed at Assam in April, as a result of lightning and storms that has hit various sections of the state.

Houses and other infrastructure have also been damaged as a result of the bad weather; mentioned an official.

Since the beginning of April, the northeastern state has been hit by torrential rain and thunderstorms, leaving a trail of devastation.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, three people were killed by lightning on Friday in Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Dhubri districts.

The bulletin further added that torrential rainfall and storms have affected 4,630 individuals in 325 localities during the last three days. During the month, almost 1,000 homes were damaged, as well as several schools and Anganwadi centres.

Whereas, electric poles and trees have also been uprooted in numerous areas, disrupting power and obstructing roadways.