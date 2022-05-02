Assam : Drugs Worth Of Rs 6 Crores Seized From Khanapara; 4 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, an East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from Bashishtha Police Station detained four drug traffickers and confiscated a large stash of contraband substances worth of Rs 6 crores from their possession in Khanapara.

Based on specific inputs, the security forces raided the location, adjacent to SIRD Office in Khanapara and recovered 765 gms of heroin, concealed in 60 boxes.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also seized a Van and 4 mobile phones from their possession.

Identified as – K Klein, M Ronghang, and M Engti; these three are residents of Nongpoh, Meghalaya. While, another drug trafficker identified as – D Bora is a resident of Samaguri.

