Assam Police Kicks-Off Bike Rally To Acknowledge Prestigious ‘President’s Colour Award’ 

NET Web Desk

The senior police officials of Assam Police today launched the ‘Ride of Pride’ bike rally to commemorate the significant event of receiving the famed President’s Colour Award.

The rally will commence from Dhubri and will cross the full periphery of Assam. The ‘Ride of Pride’ would span eight days and cover a total distance of 2055 kilometres over 27 districts across the state.

Its worthy to note that the Assam Police is the country’s tenth state police department to receive the prestigious recognition.

The Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah will present the state police with the Presidents’ Colour Award at a ceremony in Guwahati.

The President’s Colour is bestowed upon a military unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the Nation, both in peace and in war.

Taking to Twitter, the Director General Of Police (DGP) of Assam – Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, IPS wrote “Someone said “Take pride in how far you have come and have faith in how far you can go”. Celebrating the momentous occasion of winning the prestigious President’s Colour, today kicked off a bike rally- RIDE OF PRIDE- for integration.”

“Starting from Dhubri, it will cover Assam one end to the other- 27 districts, 2055KMs in 8 days. Come be a part of it, celebrate with us!” – he further added.