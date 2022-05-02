Barpeta Court “Crossed Limits”, “Demoralized” Police Force In Gujarat Legislator Mevani’s Bail Order Observations : Gauhati HC 

NET Web Desk

The Gauhati High Court asserted on Monday that observations made by a Barpeta court in an order granting bail to Gujarat legislator – Jignesh Mevani for allegedly assaulting a female police official “beyond its limits” and “demoralized” the police force and the Assam government.

However, the Justice Debashis Barua, who was hearing a petition filed by the Assam government challenging the observations of Barpeta District and Sessions Judge Aparesh Chakraborty, did not express an opinion on granting bail to Mevani, an Independent legislator backed by the Congress.

The Barpeta court had castigated the state police for filing a “false FIR” against Mevani, and had asked the high court to consider ordering the Assam Police to “prevent registration of false FIRs like the present case, and police personnel firing and killing or injuring accused, which has become a common occurrence in the state.”

According to Justice Barua, the observations are beyond the lower court’s jurisdiction.Besides, the Advocate General Devajit Saikia obtained special permission to challenge the district court’s decision.

Its worthy to note that Mevani, a Congress-aligned Independent MLA, was detained last week in Gujarat by an Assam Police posse for allegedly tweeting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the Kokrajhar court granting him bail in the case on April 25, Mevani was shown as rearrested for reportedly “assaulting” a female police official while being transported from Guwahati to Kokrajhar by a police posse.

In the complaint filed at the Barpeta Road police station, the Barpeta court granted Mevani release on a Personal Recognizance (PR) bond of Rs 1,000.