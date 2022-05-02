Nagaland Hosts Seminar Themed On Monetizing ‘Agri-Horti Organic Potentials Of North East’ 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Commemorating the 75th years of Independence and celebrating India’s freedom struggle themed on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, a seminar on monetizing Agri-Horti organic potentials of North East through value chain development was held today at N.E Agri- Expo ‘Angh House’ in Dimapur. The seminar is being organized by the Agri & Allied Department under the aegis of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) & North Eastern Council (NEC).

According to an Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) member – Archana, the seminar focused on ‘Entrepreneurship development through market-linked extension’ and highlighted that APEDA is established by an act of parliament in 1985. It is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industries, GoI with New Delhi as the head office and Guwahati as the regional office of NEP.

She pointed-out that APEDA, in collaboration with different organizations and institutions, organizes capacity building, training programs, and buyers & sellers meet; promote trade fairs, exhibitions; financial assistance schemes.

Archana also deliberated on export items of high importance from the North Eastern Region are pineapple, Assam lemon, kiwi, Jackfruit, banana, passion fruit, bamboo shoots, ginger, turmeric, black rice, buckwheat, etc.

She added that one can register and interact with each other through the following e-portal – https//farmerconnect.apeda.gov.in

As per the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Jharapani – Christy B. Sangma, the organic farming has become very important as the adverse effect of high risk of agro-chemical in general and of synthetic pesticides, in particular, have an impact on our food security and livelihood supporting system.

She highlighted the benefits of organic farming, where she stated that organic farming will immensely benefit a pollution-free environment, reduce toxic residues, improve health, high production, reuse the cost of agricultural production, improve soil health and sustainability, save energy, reduce risk of crop failure.

Further, she pointed out that the challenges faced are due to supply chain issues, global competitiveness, and lack of proper handling & packaging. Also on consumer-level challenges, she said that lack of awareness among consumers, the high cost of organic food products, and limited availability of organic food products are some challenges.

During the technical session two resource persons also gave a PowerPoint presentation on – ‘Quantifying value-added benefits for monetizing organic crops and market intelligence, Prof. L. Tongpang Lkr, SASRD, N.U; Post-harvest Management & interventions by Dr. I. Amenla, Joint Director, Agriculture. While Input Sharing was delivered by North Eastern Council (NEC) and DoNER.