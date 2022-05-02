“North East Festival” Honours 3 Naga Women Achievers For Outstanding Contribution Towards Women Empowerment 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Three Naga women achievers – Neithonuo T. Liegise; Sali Kez Ngully & Vilivi Sheqi were felicitated during the North East Festival, 2022 at Agartala on May 1, 2022. The programme was held under the theme “Role of Women in the Development of North East” as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration. They were accompanied by Additional Secretary, Social Welfare, Bodeno S. Colo & Director Social Welfare, Tosheli Zhimomi.

LifeConnect Nagaland, a Christian organization under Sali Kez Ngully focuses on the fight against underlying causes of poverty and ensuring marginalized women a life of dignity and helping them live life to the fullest potential in the New Market area, Kohima. Livelihood skills and training under ‘Lifeconnect Craft’ and ‘The Happy Kitchen’ provide an alternate source of livelihood to elevate marginalized women as persons of worth. ‘Happy Flow’ project distributes free sanitary pads to enable women a stress-free period. Under the Children Impact programme, free tuition, life skills, and counseling are given to poor children and affected families.

Neithonuo T Liegise, Founder and Chairperson of Good Samaritan Women Society, is working for elderly care for the last 17 years by running Senior Citizens Home at Meriema and Ngwalwa. Liegise is presently the Program Manager of Elderline Nagaland “14567”, a National Helpline to attend and address the grievances of the Senior Citizens in the State.

Vilivi Sheqi is an entrepreneur, a life-skills teacher, and a freelancer based in Dimapur, working for the upliftment of women and children through entrepreneurship and skills-oriented programme and employment. She seeks to employ school drop-outs and victims of social and domestic violence. Sheqi also owns a baking and catering unit which employs young people with special needs. Presently working independently in reaching out to women and children in remote villages, the state borders, and the streets of Dimapur focusing on teaching social etiquette, cleanliness, and basic healthy lifestyles to the children who have no access to formal education.