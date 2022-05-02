Sikkim : Minimum Salary For Labourers Will Be Enhanced To Rs 15000; Asserts CM Golay 

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay announced that the minimum salary for workers who do not fit the criteria for regularization will be enhanced to Rs 15,000 per month under the Minimum Wages Act.

Addressing the gathering at Gangtok’s Manan Kendra, Golay asserted that “the state administration cares about the health and well-being of the labourers and workers. We will continue to assist in the implementation of various plans to control their employment, service conditions, and safeguard them from all forms of exploitation.”

The Chief Minister advised all labourers and workers to register with the Labour Department so that they can undertake various schemes and programmes launched by the central and state governments.

He stated that drivers are crucial workers along every community and that an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakhs will be given to the next-of-kin in the event of a driver’s death in an accident or while doing other professional tasks.

The Chief Minister stated that a proposed Drivers’ Welfare Board will be constituted soon to assist in the interest and welfare of Sikkim’s drivers, for which funds have already been set aside.

“With the enactment of the Sikkim Labour Bill, 2021, the State government reached a historic milestone by making the registration and annual licencing of service providers, employers, and establishments, as well as labourers, essential. By adding openness to manpower management in the State, the Sikkim government has been facilitating numerous programmes aimed at protecting the labourers and workers’ community,” – Sherpa explained.

He asked all company chiefs to use the suggestion/complaint box as soon as possible if they haven’t already. “The keys to the box must be handed over to the appropriate labour department personnel. Any CCTVs in the neighbourhood will not be able to see the complaint box,” Sherpa stated.

Meanwhile, the Transport Minister – Sanjit Kharel called-for stronger HR coordination and collaboration. “Both the employer and the employee should have a good goal of protecting the welfare of the state in order to develop excellent employee relationships. The state administration fully supports the protection and safety of labourers’ and workers’ rights,” – he continued.