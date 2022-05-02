Sikkim : OMAS Holds Intense Fund-Raising Event; Supports Medical Treatment Of Vulnerable Communities 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Coming together as a community for a cause is a powerful gesture, and raising money for paying medical treatment is a noble cause.

Following three days of intense fund raising at Vajra Mall, the Organization of Musicians and Artistes of Sikkim (OMAS) was able to raise Rs 1,10,000 for master Reu Rai hailing from Sumbuk in South Sikkim, who is suffering from Extra Hepatic Bilary Atresia.

Reu Rai is in desperate need of a liver transplant, which will cost around Rs 18 lakhs.

OMAS has handed-over the sum of 1 lakh Ten Thousand (Rs 1,10,000) to the bereaved family in the presence of Vajra World owner – Ugen Ladhaki & Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Ravangla – Bikash Tiwari, key persons who presented this matter to OMAS.

The organization also expressed gratitude to everyone who gave their hard-earned money throughout the three-day fund-raising event.

Its worthy to note that the organization’s mission aims to promote the welfare of artists and musicians, and it organized numerous fund-raising events in the past. OMAS has also hosted various fund-raising events in the aftermath of earthquakes and other natural disasters to assist those in need.

They submitted an appeal for relaxation, benefits, & policy framing for the artistes of Sikkim including financial aid for paying rents of all registered vocational institutes for dance and music.