Tripura : Bus Rolled-Down Into Deep Gorge; 15 Injured 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 02, 2022 : In a pathetic incident, a passenger bus lost control and rolled-down into a deep gorge to avert an accident where 15 passengers sustained grievous injuries including the bus driver and assistant.

The woeful incident took place at Tripura’s Chakmaghat area near Atharamura Hill in Khowai district, which is about 49 KMs away from Agartala city.

A higher official of Tripura police said that the passenger bus bearing registration number TR01A-1393 on its way from Kanchanpur to Agartala on Monday crashed into a deep gorge near Biswakarma temple at Chakmaghat in Atharamura hill.

It is learned that the driver lost control and went into the deep gorge to avoid a head-on collision with a long-distance lorry coming from the opposite direction. As a result, 15 passengers sustained grievous injuries.

Seeing the passenger bus falling into the gorge, the locals informed the fire brigade. Firefighters rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and took them to Teliamura Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Among them, Moniram Debbarma, 50, was shifted to GBP Hospital by doctors as his condition was critical. The remaining 14 passengers are being treated at Teliamura Hospital. The driver and assistant of the bus were also injured in the accident.

However, the vehicle coming from the opposite direction escaped. Mungiakami police have started an investigation into the incident.