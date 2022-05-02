Tripura : Massive Haul Of Narcotic Substances Recovered From Sepahijala 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 02, 2022 : A massive haul of narcotic substances including dry cannabis, yaba tablets, eskuf bottles and brown sugar have been recovered by the joint venture of Tripura police, BSF, CRPF and TSR personnel on Monday.

It is reported that the bulk quantity of narcotic substances have been recovered from Tripura’s Rangamatia Bhola Mora area under Sonamura police station in Sepahijala district, which is about 50 KMs away from Agartala city.

The joint operation of seizing huge quantities of drugs was led by Additional Superintendent of Police of the Sepajijala district Manabendra Chowdhury.

Acting on a tip-off, Tripura police, BSF, CRPF and TSR personnel conducted an operation for a long time from 8 AM to 11 AM at four places in Rangamatia area under Sonamura police station on Monday.

The police and security agencies succeeded in recovering over 474 kilos of dried cannabis filled in 13 drums worth Rs 21,95,000 from two places at the homes of Miru Moisan and Farid Moisan.

Apart from this, about 16,000 yaba tablets worth Rs 80 lakh, 2.6 grams of Brown Sugar worth Rs 78,000, 200 vials of heroin containing about 1.5 grams in each vial and 439 eskuf syrup bottles worth Rs 82,950 were recovered from the abandoned forest in the area.

However, the police were not able to arrest anyone during the day’s operation.

Apart from this, on specific input 5700 Yaba tablets worth Rs 28,50,000 were recovered in area of responsibility of BOP Salpokar. The total seizure amount of narcotics in last two days is Rs 1,32,05,950. The seized items are being handed over to concerned agencies to do needful according to applicable law.

Besides above, it is pertinent to mention that vigilant BSF troops deployed on the extreme frontiers of the country in Tripura are ensuring the peace, harmony and tranquility along the Indo- Bangladesh international border and seizing various contraband items on regular basis from the bordering areas.