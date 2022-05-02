Tripura To Lay-Down GI Tag Proposal For Indigenous Cloth – ‘Risha’ By June 2022 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 02, 2022 : Following Tripura’s ‘Queen’ variety pineapple, second product- Risha, the famous handwoven cloth used by the state’s indigenous communities to be submitted for geographical identification (GI) to the union government.

Speaking to reporters here at State Guest House, Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission’s chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Vishal Kumar said that GI tagging has been initiated to give ‘Risha’, an international recognition.

“In this case, the necessary documents for ‘Risha’ will be submitted to the central government by next June. In addition, special emphasis is being placed on product quality enhancement and promotion with the aim of marketing support group products”, he added.

Dr Kumar hoped that the benefits will be seen in the next one or two years.

Tripura government and its Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb have been promoting the traditional ‘Risha’ as a signature identity of the state. Last year, ‘Risha’ was announced to be a brand under the Indian Handloom Brand.

Notably, females used this handwoven cloth ‘Risha’ as an upper garment. It is also used as headgear, a stole, or a present to express respect. It is wrapped around the torso twice as an upper garment.

Indigenous community leaders and tribal political leaders used ‘Risha’ as an honorary stole for several years. Since 2015 onwards, present Tripura CM Deb has been using ‘Risha’ as stole while campaigning as ‘Mahasampark Abhiyan’ convenor in BJP.

Earlier, Tripura’s ‘Queen’ variety pineapple has received geographical identification (GI) tag and now it has crossed the borders of the country and reached the international markets of different countries including the Middle-east where it has gained people’s attention for its taste.

A senior official of the Horticulture department said it had become easier for people to recognise Tripura’s queen pineapples among other pineapples in the market with the use of the tags.

Three varieties of pineapples are produced in Tripura and they are- ‘Kew’, ‘Queen’ and ‘Bombay’. The most exotic, delicious and high in demand is ‘Queen’ pineapples.