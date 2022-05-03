Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gearing-Up Political Activities Across Tripura 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Barely few months left for the general assembly election, the Aam Aadmi Party had geared up its activities across Tripura.

Suman Laskar joined Aam Aadmi Party after his association with Tripura Pradesh Congress as Working President on Monday.

AAP national convenor and Delhi’s Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Suman Lashkar in New Delhi on Monday.

“Common people need water, electricity, good quality health services and a high standard of education for the children. No party in India except AAP has demonstrated that political will to solve the basic problems of common people”, Laskar said after joining the party under the leadership of Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister and the National Convenor of AAP, Kejriwal said that more and more young people should join the movement.

With this, it is clear that AAP seems serious for Tripura state, where assembly elections are due in February 2023.

AAP has already started its door-to-door campaign in Tripura and will be making its campaign more deep up to booth level in coming months.