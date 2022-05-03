Arunachal Pradesh : Large Stash Of Weapons & Explosives Confiscated From Changlang 

NET Web Desk

The Indian Army has recovered a large stash of arms, ammunition, and explosives from Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, the 14 Rajput Regiment confiscated the weapons from the jungle area of Phinbiro-I under Manmao police station on Monday, concealed by a proscribed terror outfit.

Based on specific inputs, troops of the 14 Rajput Regiment had launched the operation and recovered the arms and ammunition from the concerned region.

Meanwhile, the security forces have recovered one AK-56 rifle with four rounds of ammunition, two SBML guns, one point 22 pistols with three rounds of ammunition, 40 grams of pink power, and around 450 grams of a bottle containing suspected explosives.