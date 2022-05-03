Assam Government Inks Tripartite Accord With AFD, ONFI For Wildlife Preservation Management 

NET Web Desk

A Tripartite Park and Biodiversity Partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the Assam Government, Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) and Office National des Forets International (ONFI) on Monday, to exchange skills and understanding on various aspects of wildlife preservation management.

It was signed in presence of Environment and Forest minister – Parimal Suklabaidya, Council General of France in India – Didier Talain, and other officials.

Addressing the occasion, the Environment and Forest minister of Assam – Parimal Suklabaidya asserted that the MoU will assist the stakeholders share expertise and knowledge on various aspects of wildlife preservation management along the northeastern state of Assam.

Its worthy to note that the state administration o April 2, authorized an MoU between the state’s environment and forest department and the Agence Francaise de Development, a French funding agency, to promote bilateral environmental communication.

Meanwhile, the agency also approved Rs 2.5 crores for the state government to start a programme for forest officials from France and Assam to visit similar locations and strengthen their wildlife management knowledge.