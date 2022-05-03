Assam : Large Stash Of Unlawfully-Harvested Timber Seized From Dihing Patkai National Park; 4 Held 

NET Web Desk

Forest authorities nabbed four timber smugglers for reportedly felling-down trees at the Dihing Patkai National Park in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

These accused have been identified as – Babul Nirmoliya, Jikir Orang, Sobhit Sarma, and Tosen Bora.

Meanwhile, the forest officials have also recovered a considerable amount of unlawfully harvested timber, as well as tree-cutting equipment from their possession.

According to reports, timber traffickers are said to be operating in the Dehing Patkai regions with the assistance from some political leaders.