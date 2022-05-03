Assam : Obscene Clip Played During IOC Event In Tinsukia; Probe Initiated 

NET Web Desk

The Crime Department of Assam has initiated a probe into an alleged incident along Tinsukia district, where a pornographic video clip was allegedly played during an event attended by Union Minister – Rameswar Teli, Assam Labour Minister – Sanjay Kisan, and other top Indian Oil officials.

In connection with the incident, the police have already detained a projector operator.

Its worthy to note that the event took place during the launch of Indian Oil’s experimental rollout of methanol-blended M-15 gasoline in Tinsukia.

As per reports, the humiliating situation occurred when an Indian Oil official was delivering his speech and a projector screen began playing a pornographic film. The clip played for a few seconds before being abruptly turned off by the operator.

However, other attendees at the event used their smartphones to record the incident.

A case was registered against the concerned issue at the Tinsukia Police Station. The session was also live-streamed online, according to police sources, and an Indian Oil executive had posted the Zoom meeting ID and passcode on their Twitter accounts.

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Petroleum and Natural Gas – Rameshwar Teli asserted that “I did not witness the clip when it was presented. My personal assistant, on the other hand, told me of this. I’ve ordered that those responsible for the event be investigated and that appropriate punishment be meted out.”