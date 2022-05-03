COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 63 New Cases; 10.96% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 63 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 10.96%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 475. While, a total of 2,27,556 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 697 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 575 samples were tested on May 02, 2022, out of which 27 samples belonged to males, while 36 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,26,384. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) identified 63 positive cases.