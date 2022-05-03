Distressing To Witness “Poor Arrangements” For Athletes Competing In Meghalaya Games 2022 : CM Sangma 

NET Web Desk

Soon after photos, portraying “poor arrangements” for athletes competing in the ‘Meghalaya Games 2022’ went rounds, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma instructed the officials to respond immediately and rectify the issue.

“I saw photographs of the accommodations provided for our athletes in Shillong. This is inexcusable. I’ve instructed the officials to quickly take action and rectify.” – asserted Sangma.

“I personally examined the venue to take stock of the situation after obtaining images of bad state of accommodation for our athletes in Shillong for the Meghalaya Games. It’s very distressing to see the arrangements,” Conrad Sangma observed.

After receiving photographs of poor state of accommodation for our sportspersons in Shillong for the Meghalaya Games, I inspected the venue personally to take stock of the situation. Very sad to see the arrangements made. Strictly directed officials to take immediate action. pic.twitter.com/hz8bZBR5D7 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 2, 2022

Athletes and their support staff competing in the Meghalaya Games 2022 resorted to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the venues’ ‘pathetic’ state.

Pictures and videos posted by athletes and support workers competing in the Meghalaya Games 2022 quickly went viral on social media, portraying a bleak picture of the arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Games 2022 organising body has denied the allegations, claiming that the athletes were using “dejected toilets” that are undergoing refurbishment instead of the “clean” bio toilets.