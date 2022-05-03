Drugs Worth Of Rs 50 Lakhs Confiscated From Assam-Tripura Border

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 03, 2022 : In yet another successful achievement, Assam police seized a huge cache of banned narcotic substances worth around Rs 50 lakh from an Assam-bound truck before entering Tripura territory on the night of Monday last.

Assam’s Churaibari police seized narcotic substances consisting of 10,155 bottles of different kinds of cough syrups were packed in 93 sacks from the Assam-bound truck bearing registration number AS01MC-0386 at the Assam-Tripura border on Monday night.

Reportedly, at around 9 pm on Monday last, a container belonging to the private transport company from Guwahati reached the Churaibari police watch post and the vehicle has been checked as usual. The huge cache of cough syrups were recovered.

A total of 2565 bottles of phensedyl and 7590 bottles of Eskuf Cough Syrups were recovered from the truck, said Churaibari checkpoint in-charge Niranjan Das and added that the market value of the seized drugs would be around Rs 50 lakh.

The lorry driver has been arrested in this case. His name is Aditya Rava (45), a resident of Nalapara under Boko police station in Kamrup district.

The police have filed a case against him under specific sections. The accused person is currently being held at Bazaricherra police station, in-charge added.