Manipur CM Unveils 10-Bedded ‘ICU Ward & Tele ICU Hub’ At Imphal

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today inaugurated a 10-bedded ‘ICU Ward and Tele ICU Hub’ at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal

The newly-inaugurated Tele ICU will be supported by the District Hospitals and Community Health Centres of different districts.

Patients treated at Intensive Care Units of District Facilities and other Tele ICU funded hospitals will be able to obtain specialized doctors’ observation through the Tele ICU Hub established at JNIMS.

Besides, the JNIMS will serve as the teleconsultation hub for sharing experiences and provide assistance to doctors in District Hospitals for delivering critical care services.

Speaking at the inaugural event, the Manipur CM praised the team of 10-bedded ICU Projects for undertaking such a beneficial endeavour to support the people. He added that the Tele ICU would address the challenges faced due to the shortage of specialist doctors at health centres.

Singh mentioned that health should come first, and that equipment quality procured for use in hospitals and health centres should not be compromised.

He emphasized on the need of performing duties sincerely, thereby maintaining the professional integrity and ethics.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “It gives me immense pleasure to attend the inauguration of the first of its kind 10 Bedded ICU Ward and Tele ICU Hub in JNIMS today. Equipped with some the best equipments, this facility will immensely help in serving the patients in JNIMS as well as the remote areas of Manipur.”