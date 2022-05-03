Manipur : Drugs Worth Over Rs 90 Lakhs Confiscated From Kakching 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles recently foiled a massive narcotics smuggling ring; and recovered a large stash of contraband substances from Pallel in Kakching District, Manipur.

Based on specific inputs, the paramilitary troop in collaboration with the Manipur Police launched a joint operation, and apprehended a drug trafficker from the concerned region.

According to an official statement, the security forces have recovered 236 gms of brown sugar, worth of Rs 95 lakhs from the possession of the offender.

