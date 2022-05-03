Manipur : IAS Aspirant – Chingrishim Zingkhai crowned ‘Miss TKS 2022’

NET Web Desk

IAS aspirant, Chingrishim Zingkhai has been crowned ‘Miss TKS 2022′ at the 31st General Conference-cum-Sports, Cultural and Literary meet at Kachai Village in Ukhrul district. The 18 year old Zingkhai will participate at the upcoming Miss Manipur Contest as a wild card entry.

Yanmila Shadang from Zingsho Katamnao Long and Nimreizan HA from Hunphun Katamnao Long were adjudged 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up respectively. There were a total of 14 participants vying for the title.

Meanwhile, the pageant crown made of Kongsang beads was handcrafted by prominent Tangkhul actress & jewellery designer – Pamchuiwon Hungyo.

Its worthy to note that the ’31st Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS) General Conference cum Sports, Cultural and Literary meet’ themed on “Embracing Diversity” commenced from April 27, and culminated today, i.e. May 3.