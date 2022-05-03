Manipur : UNLF Cadre Apprehended From Imphal West 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against insurgency activities, the Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Manipur Police recently apprehended a woman cadre of the proscribed militant outfit – United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from Mongshangei in Imphal West district, Manipur.

Acting on specific inputs, the Mantripukhri Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General of Assam Rifles (IGAR) South launched a joint operation with Manipur Police, and apprehended the militant.

According to a statement issued by the paramilitary troop, this apprehended insurgent has been handed-over to Singjamei Police Station for initiating further investigation into the matter.