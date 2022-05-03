Nagaland : Hydro Electric Project Unveiled At Longsa Village

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In a big boost to the power sector and a first-of-its-kind projects in Mokokchung, the Department of New & Renewable Energy (NRE) commissioned a one megawatt hydro electric project at Tsütsüng, Longsa village, which was formally inaugurated by Advisor for IT&C, Science & Technology, NRE, Mmhonlumo Kikon here today.

The state government will formally hand-over the plant to Longsa Village Council through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will be signed within a short time.

The Advisor for NRE, Mmhonlumo informed the gathering that the chief minister has accepted ‘in principal’ proposal to hand-over the hydro project to Longsa village, which will enable the village to manage and generate power on their own.

Advisor Kikon, while saying that it was a historic day as the project was completed and commissioned, asserted that the project was a great blessing to our state and it was also a sign of good things to happen in the days to come. He said that the completion of the project shows the commitment of the government.

He also said that the plan to handover the project to Longsa Village Council was a move to take the communitisation a step further and involve the people in managing the project. This kind of handing over projects to Longsa village will also be emulated in other villages so that the public can play a part in ownership and management of common public properties.

He further said that the present one megawatt (2×500 kW) will be upgraded to 5 megawatt in the days to come through the installation of solar panels in the project site.

Kikon also highly praised the Longsa villagers for their cooperation and support towards the department officials and the contractors which facilitated the project to be finally completed.

CEO of IDAN and former chief secretary, Alemtemshi Jamir, while speaking at the inauguration programme, said that the hydro project was the long cherished dream of his late father, N.I Jamir.

While quoting Neil Armstrong’s ‘one small step for man, a giant leap for mankind’, Alemtemshi said that commissioning the project was a great leap for the people of Longsa as the village will be managing the project as a private power sector.

Saying that the power plant will be a first of its kind in Nagaland which will be run privately, Alemtemshi said that it will also generate employment and revenue for the Longsa villagers. He therefore urged the villagers to use the power plant judiciously and manage it properly so that everyone can be benefited.

NRE Director, Er. Kimaba, while presenting the technical report, said that the project was started in 2012 and completed 2017. However due to some technical problems and also the pandemic, the project was started in 2021. After many trail runs, the project was being finally commissioned on May 3, said the director.

Others who spoke at the programme were RD Minister, Metsubo Jamir, Longsa village council chairman, Talichuba, Longsa Gazetted Officers Union president, Lipokonen Jamir and others. The hydro project was dedicated by Moalenden Baptist Church Pastor, N. Imsu.