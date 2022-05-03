Nagaland : Legislator Kuzholuzo Nienu Takes Charge As NPF’s ‘Leader of the Legislature Wing’ 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Naga People’s Front (NPF)’ Leader of the Legislature Wing – Kuzholuzo Nienu today asserted that the NPF is not adverse to any political parties or leaders and asserted that NPF will carry forward the aspiration and voice of the Naga people.

Speaking during a felicitation programme of the newly appointment of the NPF Leader of Legislature Wing and Chief Whip of the party to MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu and MLA Dr. Nganshi K Ao respectively at Central Office, the newly appointed Leader of the Legislature Wing called upon the party to seek and take God first and carry forward the party.

According to a press release issued by the party, Kuzholuzo while taking charge of the office, stressed the need that, it is a time to humble ourselves and called upon the party workers to be united and work together.

While dwelling upon the 21 MLAs defection, Kuzholuzo Nienu stated that it was indeed a shocking but at the meantime, it was not a new programme for them to shift their loyalty to the NPF party, “we did not know the timing of their defection but it is on the expected line”, he added.

However, he expressed his optimism that with the remaining MLAs and the party leaders and workers, the NPF will make many new changes and reach to greater heights.

He also called for fresh ideas and new thoughts for the upliftment of the party and asserted that under his leadership, he will give his best for the service of the people and the party.

The new Chief Whip, MLA Dr. Nganshi K Ao termed the recent development of the defection as, ‘Blessing in disguise’ for the party and said that with clean house, the NPF will start afresh for a better politics and do justice for the people of Nagaland.

“Politics is clean, yet, we play politics dirty”, he said adding that the party should be careful while allotting the party tickets for the election.

Dr. Nganshi also urged upon the party workers that with the recent development, termed it as not the end but stated that NPF is the right platform for the Naga people. He also said that there is a time of desperation but maintained not to speak ill about anything.

The Secretary General, Achumbemo Kikon who chaired the occasion called for fullest support and upholds the newly elected Leaders of the party and together restored back the party into better prospect. He also stressed the need to focus more on positive sides and work for the upliftment of the party.

Meanwhile, the Working President – Apong Pongener who also spoke on the occasion maintained that the defections is not a new experienced by the party but the party has overcome all the crisis due to the firm stand of the party. While calling upon the party for unity and give full support to the leadership of the party, Apong asserted that together we can fight any win that blows against the party.

Rev. Dr. Vevo Phesao who invokes God’s blessing to the newly appointed leaders exhorted the gathering to have hopes through God and seek Lord and cited an example the life of Gideon and David of the Holy Bible that an anointed chosen leader is blessed greatly by God to rule the people.

The Reverend also asked the party to be humble and thoroughly seek God and govern with God’s wisdom and rest our hopes in God.

While doing politics, the Reverend called-upon the party not to compromise our faiths and rights but with conviction through God, we can progress in any field, he added.