Tripura : TIPRA-Motha Creating Impediment In Development Of ADC Areas; Says Union Minister – Pratima Bhoumik

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 03, 2022 : The political football between union minister Pratima Bhoumik and TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman shoot up after she held his party responsible for creating impediment in the developmental and people’s welfare-related works of TTAADC areas.

Speaking at a joining programme at Killa under Udaipur sub-division in Gomati district, Bhoumik said “The development of Tripura’s ADC areas is hindered by the leaders of the regional political party ‘TIPRA’. ONGC is working in various parts of the state, but TIPRA workers are charging cut money to work inside ADC areas. If the TIPRA workers aren’t paid, the work is forcibly stopped by them. Hence, their attitude towards ADC and its people revealed that development isn’t required and the only thing that matters to TIPRA workers is money.”

Lashing out at TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot, who is also the royal scion, union minister said “He is confused about his agenda as because he gave slogans starting from ‘Puila Jati Ulo Party’ (Kokborok translation: Community first party next) to ‘Greater Tipraland’. However, Pradyot believed in ‘Thansa’ (Kokborok translation: Unity), but now, he is confused about his political goals.”

Citing commitments fulfilled by the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura, Bhoumik said “The government under the leadership of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has given 18 new Ekalavya schools. Among SC and ST beneficiaries based in rural areas of the state, more than 50 percent of the PMAY houses were distributed. To ensure water connectivity to all the villages, the government is working on a mission mode. These developments are not capable of getting digested by a section of people as their lone agenda is to create obstacles in the path of development.”

According to Bhoumik, TIPRA has no organization and hence, it is impossible for them to sustain. “The leaders of TIPRA are those who were once the hooligans of CPIM and frightened people in the hilly areas of Tripura. People are well aware about the violence staged by TIPRA Motha during the ADC election. I had talked with hundreds of indigenous people who claimed that the TIPRA’s motive of dividing people for political gains will not successful”, she added.

Around 300 voters from TIPRA joined the saffron party during the programme.