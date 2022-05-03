Tripura University To Set-Up ‘Dr Ambedkar Centre for Excellence (DACE)’ For Free Civil-Services Exam Coaching

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 03, 2022 : Tripura University, the lone central university in the state is all set to establish ‘Dr Ambedkar Centre for Excellence (DACE)’ in order to provide free civil services exams coaching to the scheduled caste (SC) students.

Pratima Bhoumik, union Minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment said this during a seminar organized at Tripura University’s New Guest House on Monday last.

Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, an autonomous body of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment provides Rs 75,000 grant annually to the central universities for per student. “According to the MoU, 100 students who are aspiring to be provided free coaching. The initiative was taken to ensure the bright future of the students,” said Bhowmik.

The two-day long seminar titled ‘ Role of Women for the Development of the Northeast’ organised by the Department of Rural Studies in collaboration with Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission began since May 1.

The Cooperation minister Ramprasad Paul who attended the valedictory session of the seminar yesterday, said, “Women need to come in the forefront along with men to take our country forward in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of Tripura University Prof. Ganga Prasad Prasain, registrar of the varsity Dr. Deepak Sharma, dean of Arts and Commerce Prof.Shyamal Das, deputy mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Monika Das Dutta, chairperson of Tripura Commission for Women Barnali Goswami, seminar director and Head of Department of Rural Studies, Tripura University Dr. Arobindo Mahato and additional CEO of Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission S. Chandra Saha attended the seminar.

Research scholars, experts and faculty members from different parts of northeast including Tripura discussed and presented different issues related to role and status of women in different sectors including education, healthcare, economy, literature, culture, sports etc in the Northeast region.

The seminar was organized in view of the celebration of North East Festival by Tripura under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.