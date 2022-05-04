Arunachal Pradesh : RGU Karate Team Bags Medal In ‘Khelo India Inter-University Karate Championship’ 

NET Web Desk

The Karate team from Arunachal Pradesh’s Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) bagged medals in the recently-concluded ‘Khelo India Inter University’s Karate Championship’ held at Jain University, Bangalore from April 23-May 3, 2022.

Yame Gyadi clinched the Gold medal under 55kg category in Individual Kumite, while Sanjay Gamnu and Yaki Dignium bagged Bronze medals.

The women’s Kumite team, comprising Karsang Yanga, Yaki Dignium and Reyum Haji, won the bronze medal.

These teams was led by – Dr. Tadang Minu as the Team Mangaer and Prakash Limbu acted as the Coach of the team.

Around 4000 athletes from over 158 universities competed in the 2nd Edition of the Khelo India University Games, which featured some of the country’s best athletes.

The Vice Chancellor of RGU – Prof Saket Kushwaha congratulated the team and reaffirmed RGU’s dedication to “uplift games and sports”.