Arunachal Pradesh : Social Worker – Dr Talam Har Neelam Conferred With ‘Bharatiya Sahitya Ratna Award’

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh-based social activist and healthcare worker – Dr Talam Har Neelam has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Bharatiya Sahitya Ratna’ award, for his immense contribution into literature.

A Gujarat-based NGO – Global Scholars Foundation presented the honour to Dr. Neelam at Pune, Maharashtra.

The resident of Neelam village in Lower Subansiri district, Dr Talam has authored books like – The Paradise Land & its Forgotten Sino-India War 1962, The Attitude of Higher Secondary School Going Students Towards Population Education, The Friends or Foe, Emerging Trends of North Eastern States, The Anthology of Indian Freedom Fighter, the Heroes, and The Economy Dependency with Life on Opium and Other Substances in State of Arunachal Pradesh.

He is currently serving as an ophthalmic assistant at the Kimin CHC in Papum Pare district, and contributed content to the Eastern Telegraph newspaper.