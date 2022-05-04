Assam : Bodo Language To Be Introduced For Classes XI & XII; Asserts CM Sarma 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that Bodo language will be introduced for Class XI and XII.

Addressing the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Assam’s Tamulpur, Sarma mentioned that the Bodo language has evolved into a new form, which has moved towards path of development and progress.

Sarma further announced that the state administration will provide a fund of Rs. 5 crores to Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

Hon'ble First Lady Smt Savita Kovind, Hon CM of Meghalaya Shri @SangmaConrad, Hon CM of Sikkim Shri @PSTamangGolay, Hon ALA Speaker Shri @BiswajitDaimar5, Hon BTC CEM Shri @PramodBoroBTR, Hon Min Shri @UGBrahma, Hon President of Bodo Sahiyta Sabha Shri Toren Boro were present. pic.twitter.com/H74aOZbnyC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 4, 2022

The conference which was also attended by the President – Ram Nath Kovind, emphasized on delivering financial aid of Rs 50 lakhs for the construction of auditorium along territories of Bodo tribes.