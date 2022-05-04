Assam : Bodo Language To Be Introduced For Classes XI & XII; Asserts CM Sarma 

by

Photo Credit : Himanta Biswa Sarma/Twitter

 

  • NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that Bodo language will be introduced for Class XI and XII.

Addressing the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Assam’s Tamulpur, Sarma mentioned that the Bodo language has evolved into a new form, which has moved towards path of development and progress.

Sarma further announced that the state administration will provide a fund of Rs. 5 crores to Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

The conference which was also attended by the President – Ram Nath Kovind, emphasized on delivering financial aid of Rs 50 lakhs for the construction of auditorium along territories of Bodo tribes.