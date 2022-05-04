Assam : IIT-Guwahati Inks Pact With ASSTC; Offers Training To Governmental Officers On Drone Technology 

NET Web Desk

The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) today collaborated with the Assam Survey and Settlement Training Centre (ASSTC) for offering various training to state officials.

It will host courses on drone operation, training, maintenance, data collection, and application across various sectors.

The ASSTC officers will also participate in theory classes on modern land management, as well as research and projects, based on their respective skills in this field.

“This is the first time in the country that training on drone technology will be given to all levels of officers, and it is a unique step to incorporate knowledge-based technological innovation as part of the training curriculum for state officials,” – stated an official statement issued by IIT-Guwahati.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two institutions in the presence of Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Minister – Jogen Mohan, IIT-Guwahati Director – TG Sitharam and other officials.

The IIT-Guwahati Director shared that “in this new era of technology and education, this MoU is a tremendous start towards benefiting the region. This will prove beneficial to the region and motivate individuals in contributing towards growth. IIT-Guwahati recognizes this forward-thinking action and looks forward to technology-based networking and academic training programmes both on and off campus.”

“I am very pleased that we will be able to begin academic courses linked to this drone technology at ASSTC today, and we aim to make a greater contribution towards the state in the near future by extending this technology to different other industries,” he added.

As per the accord, this educational institution will provide survey and settlement training to administrative and technical professionals as well as private candidates.

Both ASSTC and IIT-Guwahati will collaborate and cooperate closely in order to meet the needs of departmental officers.

The duration of the course work will be of one week for Recorder’s Certificate Class Course (RCCC) students and four days for officer’s class, including one examination, submission of project report and presentation at the end of the session.