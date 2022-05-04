Assam : Mass Wedding Ceremony For 51 Couples Organized In Dibrugarh

NET Web Desk

Around 51 couples tied knots during a mass wedding ceremony held on the premises of Gyandayini Temple in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

Organized by the Marwari Yuva Manch, Dibrugarh Pragati Shangha, Dharmajagaran & Samanvay Asom in collaboration with the Gyandayini Sabha; this ceremony was solemnized by rituals, blessings, joy and jubilation.

The President of this mass wedding ceremony – Kaushal Bawari asserted that “many of them were unable to marry, due to financial restraints and a lack of resources. As a result, we conducted a mass wedding ceremony in Dibrugarh for these 51 couples.”

“Without the support of the planners, our wedding would not have taken place. We’ve received utensils, basic items, and other products as gifts,” – remarked a couple.