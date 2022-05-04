Assam : Short Film “Mor Ghorar Duronto Goti” To Be Screened In Mexico City

NET Web Desk

The Assamese short film – Mor Ghorar Duronto Goti (The Horse From Heaven), directed by the noted practicing filmmaker – Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap, is all set to get screened at Cineteca Nacional Museum in Mexico City.

The film will be screened as part of the first edition of transfigured borders, a 10-days anti-genre cinema festival that began on April 29 at the Cineteca Nacional Museum.

‘Mor Ghorar Duronto Goti’ highlights the strength of belief and how it may lead towards religious zeal by combining folklore (Oja pali) with absurdist wit.

The process of raising a donkey to the level of a divine being, to the point where others try to “covet thy neighbour’s ass”, adds to the comic aspect of all interactions between Kuxhol (the protagonist) and others around him.

It provides a thrilling dose of visual stings to the short video, thereby onlooking into the man’s ridiculous story which transforms contempt into affection.

The 10-days anti-genre cinema fest will feature 56 films from Canada, Colombia, India, the United Kingdom, the United States, Cuba, Mexico, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Africa, Spain, the Netherlands, Iran, Pakistan, Bhutan, and Berlin.

The film was also screened at Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) on April 28 and 29.

Kashyap, a practicing filmmaker from the northeastern state of Assam, is credited for his deeply rooted and rare aesthetic way of storytelling in fiction-cinema, documentaries, theatre, advertisements, audio drama and other forms.

He rose to prominence as a result of his hard-hitting and evocative approach to filmmaking, which he developed in Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), where he pursued a three-year Post Graduate course in Direction and Screenplay Writing.