Consider Khasi & Garo Language Inclusion In Eighth Schedule; To Preserve Rich Cultural Heritage : Meghalaya CM

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma urged President Ram Nath Kovind to undertake the matter of Khasi & Garo languages inclusion along the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Addressing the 61st Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Assam’s Tamulpur, the Meghalaya CM stated “I am convinced that incorporating the languages of many tribes and communities will result in a deeper integration of our diverse but magnificent nation”.

He also encouraged the President to assist the northeastern residents by ensuring that languages from the region be included in the Eighth Schedule, which protects and promotes the people’s languages and identities.

“We implore you to ensure that not only Garo and Khasi, but all the languages of the Northeast’s people and tribes are maintained. They may be small, but they have a distinct identity based on their language and culture,” – he continued.