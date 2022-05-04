COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 44 New Cases; 7.57% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 44 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 7.57%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 433. While, a total of 2,27,600 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 697 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 581 samples were tested on May 03, 2022, out of which 20 samples belonged to males, while 24 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,26,470. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) identified 44 positive cases.