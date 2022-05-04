DoNER Ministry To Accelerate Pace Of Developmental Initiatives Along Northeastern Regions : Union Minister – G. Kishan Reddy 

NET Web Desk

The Minister for Development of North East Region (DoNER), Tourism & Culture – G. Kishan Reddy urged the concerned stakeholders from northeastern regions to collectively brainstorm on significant themes concerning with the growth of these regions; thereby accelerating the pace of development.

Reddy asserted the same, while presiding an interactive session with senior officials of the Government of India and State Governments of the 8 north eastern States.

Addressing the gathering, the minster called for greater coordination between the central government ministries and state governments.

He assured that the DoNER Ministry shall focus on its role of a coordinator and ensure the developmental process is not impeded because of systemic issues.

Agriculture, job creation, skill development, connectivity and infrastructure, social services, including health and education, and tourism development, requires much larger concentration; informed the minister.

The Minister also stated that his priority for the coming fiscal year would be to guarantee that monies under 10% GBS are fully and effectively utilized, that projects are implemented quickly without delays, and that they are in line with the realities of the North East Region.

The Minister said that newly constituted “Agri-task force” would help in ensuring optimum utilization of funds and maximum benefit to the people of the region.

He requested that coordination and cooperation of all the State Governments would be critical for its success.

The Minister also emphasized that a scientific gap analysis needs to be held, where strengths and weaknesses need to be identified for a targeted action.

He further said that state governments and central ministries must equally focus on social development and employment generation along with a continued focus on infrastructural development.

“It is important to ensure that development reaches the last mile and manifests itself in the form improved standard of living and social upliftment.” – the minister remarked.

The Minister called-upon all the officers to jointly work on an action plan for the holistic development of the region and complete utilization of funds.

Reddy also lauded the talented and capable women of North East Region and said that their potential should be tapped for holistic development of the region, he also added.