Manipur : Cop Suspended Over Alleged “Custodial Death” Of Imphal Resident  

NET Web Desk

A sub-inspector ranked police official in Manipur’s Imphal west district has been suspended over alleged “custodial death” of a 35-year-old man.

Identified as – Arambam Nanao, the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday after being allegedly “tortured” by police personnel.

The sub-inspector – Th Jitendro Singh has been suspended “for his grave misconduct while on duty”; informed the suspension order.

The suspended Manipur cop has also been ordered to report to the Reserve Lines in Imphal’s west district as his base of operations. He has also been directed not to leave the headquarters without attaining permission from the concerned authorities. Meanwhile, the suspension order has also verified by the legislator – RK Imo Singh.

Based on the same, a massive agitation has been staged along the region, over the supposed “custodial death”.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), which was constituted to demand justice for the deceased person, is said to have stormed into Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s official residence to deliver a memorandum.

Its worthy to note that the deceased was detained by the authorities, in connection with a debt recovery case. The police later dropped Nanao at his home in the evening and was supposedly transported to the hospital after he fainted. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.