Manipur : Opium Worth Over 7 Kgs Confiscated From Bishnupur 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Police have confiscated 7.38 kg of high-quality opium from two drug traffickers at Phoubakchao in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Tuesday.

According to the district Superintendent of Police (SP) – N. Herojit, these two apprehended offenders have been identified as – T. Waiphei, and Lekhogin Waiphei. Both the drug traffickers have been handed-over to Moirang Police Station, alongwith the seized opium for initiating further investigation into the matter.

Its worthy to note that various contraband substances, including heroin, brown sugar, and opium, are still being seized daily from the northeastern state. Official sources mentioned that these intoxicants are allegedly imported from Myanmar.

As per The Hindu report, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, India closed its border with Myanmar. Apart from that, there had been periodic gun confrontations between the Myanmar army and activists in Namphalong, Tamu, and other areas.

Despite the fact that the border is closed, numerous illegal products and drugs are said to be smuggled into Manipur.

Meanwhile, huge quantities of drugs, gold, and other commodities continue to be seized by the Assam Rifles, police, and Narcotics and Border Affairs officials.