Mizoram : Large Stash Of Explosives Recovered From Lawngtlai

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against insurgency activities, the Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles today confiscated a large stash of explosives from Lawngtlai in Mizoram.

Based on specific inputs about the storage of explosives and war-like stores in a residence at Lawngtlai, the paramilitary troop launched an operation and recovered 59 Gelatin Sticks, Detonator – 49 and Cordex – 3 meters.

Following interrogation of a suspect, the troop gathered information regarding another location, where more explosive materials were stored.

“On interrogation of the suspect, it was learnt that more explosives were stored at another location and a secondary operation was launched. The raid at second location led to recovery of Gelatin sticks – 80, Detonator – 100 and Cordex – 40 meter,” – informed an official release.

“Use of such war like stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities. This recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives,” the release further reads.